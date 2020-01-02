Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,453 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 125.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,725 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,060,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 139,955 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.05.

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.27. 2,320,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,654. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $132.17 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.67 and a 200-day moving average of $169.74.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.05%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

