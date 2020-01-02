United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) PT Raised to $35.00 at SunTrust Banks

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) had its price target raised by research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UCBI. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of UCBI remained flat at $$30.88 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,509. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $31.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.76.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $148.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alan H. Kumler sold 2,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $90,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 243.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

