United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.86 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will post $10.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.68 billion and the highest is $10.93 billion. United Continental reported sales of $10.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year sales of $43.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.06 billion to $43.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $45.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.39 billion to $46.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on United Continental in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.43.

Shares of United Continental stock opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.93. United Continental has a one year low of $77.02 and a one year high of $96.03.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in United Continental by 218.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in United Continental by 4,900.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

