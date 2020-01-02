United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

UAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.43.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $88.09 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.04 and its 200-day moving average is $88.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. United Continental has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $96.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Continental will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in United Continental by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in United Continental by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in United Continental by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 38,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United Continental by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 91,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.