United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Microelectronics by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Microelectronics stock opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. United Microelectronics has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.