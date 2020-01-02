United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. United Parcel Service earned a media sentiment score of 2.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.16. The company has a market cap of $99.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. ValuEngine lowered United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, GMP Securities raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

