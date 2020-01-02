United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp trimmed its position in United States Lime & Minerals Inc (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,183 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.72% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 92.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $90.30 on Thursday. United States Lime & Minerals Inc has a one year low of $68.20 and a one year high of $104.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.53 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. The company has a market capitalization of $506.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 10.51.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $5.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from United States Lime & Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.13.

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $256,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,159,743.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Cardin sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,766 shares in the company, valued at $376,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,800 shares of company stock valued at $336,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on USLM shares. BidaskClub downgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded United States Lime & Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

United States Lime & Minerals Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

