United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 3.2% of Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $43,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in United Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 58,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,574,000 after buying an additional 19,474 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA purchased a new position in United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in United Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 878,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,320,000 after buying an additional 101,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.21.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $151.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,133. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $103.23 and a 1 year high of $151.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

