Universa Trading Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Cobinhood. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Universa has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $3,086.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00187311 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.01329351 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024819 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00120949 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

