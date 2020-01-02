Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.15 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Stainless & Alloy Products an industry rank of 184 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

USAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 32,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 127,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 507,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USAP stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.46. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $19.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%. Analysts anticipate that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

