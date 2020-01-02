Unobtanium Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unobtanium coin can now be bought for approximately $40.15 or 0.00574818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-CEX and Bleutrade. Unobtanium has a total market capitalization of $8.09 million and approximately $1,299.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unobtanium alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.02 or 0.02807284 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00021103 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000505 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000424 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium Coin Profile

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,497 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bleutrade, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unobtanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unobtanium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.