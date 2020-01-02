Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

UNM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $38.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Unum Group by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.