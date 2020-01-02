UOS Network (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $9,213.00

UOS Network (CURRENCY:UOS) traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. UOS Network has a market capitalization of $9,213.00 and approximately $88.00 worth of UOS Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UOS Network token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and BitForex. In the last seven days, UOS Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,951.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.75 or 0.02800730 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003862 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00575251 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000696 BTC.

UOS Network Token Profile

UOS Network (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. UOS Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,541,013 tokens. The Reddit community for UOS Network is /r/uosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UOS Network’s official website is uos.network. UOS Network’s official Twitter account is @uos_network.

Buying and Selling UOS Network

UOS Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UOS Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UOS Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UOS Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

