Uptrennd (1UP) Market Cap Reaches $36,713.00

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Uptrennd token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and Altilly. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $36,713.00 and $15,567.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00024143 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 318.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007501 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000823 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About Uptrennd

1UP is a token. Uptrennd’s total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,285,528 tokens. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com.

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

