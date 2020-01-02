Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $23.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.46% from the stock’s current price.

UPWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on Upwork in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.01.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.93% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Han-Shen Yuan sold 9,578 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $114,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,025 shares of company stock worth $1,478,690. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Upwork by 4.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Upwork by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Upwork during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Upwork during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Upwork by 349.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.