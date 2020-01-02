Uquid Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $947,562.00 (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. In the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0979 or 0.00001401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDAX and OOOBTC. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $979,177.00 and approximately $947,562.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Uquid Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.51 or 0.06016554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030734 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00036787 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com.

Uquid Coin Token Trading

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Livecoin, IDEX, Exrates, OOOBTC, IDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uquid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uquid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.