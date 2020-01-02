UralsCoin Trading Up 758.9% Over Last 7 Days (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 1,045.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last week, UralsCoin has traded up 758.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UralsCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub and Crex24. UralsCoin has a market capitalization of $12,715.00 and approximately $125.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000305 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UralsCoin (CRYPTO:URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 14,921,278 coins. UralsCoin’s official website is www.uralscoin.info. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UralsCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UralsCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UralsCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

