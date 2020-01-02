USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on USAT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 165,000 shares of USA Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,197,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 247,189 shares of company stock worth $1,750,099. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 137.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 205,470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 36.1% in the third quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 490,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 304.2% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 65,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 49,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 213.5% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 226,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 153,997 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USAT opened at $7.40 on Thursday. USA Technologies has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.13 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 29.43% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

