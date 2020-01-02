USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $517.13 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CPDAX, Coinsuper and Hotbit. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. USD Coin has a total market cap of $517.13 million and $312.55 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.01827997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 518,366,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,589,621 tokens. The official message board for USD Coin is medium.com/centre-blog. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Coinbase Pro, FCoin, Korbit, CPDAX, Crex24, OKEx, Poloniex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

