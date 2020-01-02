USDQ Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. USDQ has a total market cap of $5.49 million and $12,014.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One USDQ token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050702 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00337869 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003513 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015058 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00009962 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,384 tokens. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.