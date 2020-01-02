USDX Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last week, USDX has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDX has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $4,811.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00004106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,050 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

