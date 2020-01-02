Utrum Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $157.00 (OOT)

Utrum (CURRENCY:OOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Utrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including RightBTC, CoinExchange and BarterDEX. Utrum has a market cap of $78,043.00 and $157.00 worth of Utrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Utrum has traded down 19.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00187626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.01331864 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00122043 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrum Profile

Utrum’s launch date was September 17th, 2017. Utrum’s total supply is 216,000,149 coins and its circulating supply is 64,800,139 coins. The official website for Utrum is utrum.io. The Reddit community for Utrum is /r/utrumdotio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrum’s official Twitter account is @utrumdotio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrum

Utrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, BarterDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.