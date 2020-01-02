V Systems Price Reaches $0.0254 (VSYS)

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One V Systems coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000363 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bitfinex and KuCoin. During the last week, V Systems has traded 22% lower against the dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $48.05 million and $1.48 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,804,683,483 coins and its circulating supply is 1,889,825,019 coins. V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

