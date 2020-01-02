V Systems (VSYS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.41 Million

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitfinex, KuCoin and BitForex. V Systems has a total market capitalization of $51.13 million and $1.41 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, V Systems has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,804,218,468 coins and its circulating supply is 1,889,360,004 coins. V Systems’ official website is www.v.systems. V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for V Systems is medium.com/vsystems. The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, KuCoin and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V Systems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

