Vanta Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,484.00 (VANTA)

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and Coinone. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Vanta Network has a total market cap of $925,826.00 and $1,484.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vanta Network Token Profile

Vanta Network’s genesis date was August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. The official website for Vanta Network is vanta.network. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

