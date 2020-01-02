Vanta Network (VANTA) Market Cap Reaches $905,824.00

Vanta Network (CURRENCY:VANTA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Vanta Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone and Allbit. Over the last seven days, Vanta Network has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vanta Network has a total market capitalization of $905,824.00 and approximately $1,758.00 worth of Vanta Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Vanta Network

Vanta Network launched on August 18th, 2017. Vanta Network’s total supply is 4,596,961,798 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,850,678,705 tokens. Vanta Network’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO. Vanta Network’s official website is vanta.network. The Reddit community for Vanta Network is /r/vantanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanta Network’s official message board is medium.com/vantanetwork.

Buying and Selling Vanta Network

Vanta Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanta Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanta Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

