Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Raised to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $142.01 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.89. Varian Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $103.92 and a 52 week high of $143.66.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $52,930.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,477.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $78,367.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,720 shares of company stock valued at $1,289,330 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAR. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,805,000 after buying an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 86,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

