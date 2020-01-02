Veil Market Capitalization Hits $2.01 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. Veil has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $24,358.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0381 or 0.00000532 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last week, Veil has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 61,505,866 coins and its circulating supply is 52,664,937 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

