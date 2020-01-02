Veil Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17,973.00 (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $17,973.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Veil has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be bought for $0.0371 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00190291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.41 or 0.01347868 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024889 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121596 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil’s total supply is 61,550,016 coins and its circulating supply is 52,709,087 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil. Veil’s official website is veil-project.com.

Veil Coin Trading

Veil can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and VINEX Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.