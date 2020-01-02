Velas Trading Down 17.7% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $24.68 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000371 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,040,584,881 coins and its circulating supply is 1,309,502,290 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

