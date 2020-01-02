Verasity (VRA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $469,571.00

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $469,571.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00024403 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023225 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 184.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007496 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000827 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech.

Buying and Selling Verasity

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

