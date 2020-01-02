VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. VeriCoin has a total market capitalization of $592,876.00 and $986.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, Poloniex and CoinEgg. During the last week, VeriCoin has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,373,402 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

