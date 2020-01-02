VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 16.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $568,824.00 and approximately $643.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0176 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bleutrade, Upbit and Poloniex. Over the last week, VeriCoin has traded 16.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00059462 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00086015 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001160 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00070613 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.28 or 1.00131557 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000333 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,372,537 coins. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

