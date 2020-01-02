Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $310.39 Million

Analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will post sales of $310.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verisign’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.49 million and the lowest is $310.28 million. Verisign posted sales of $307.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verisign will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Verisign.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.34 million. Verisign had a net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verisign by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,556,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,417,141,000 after buying an additional 100,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,860,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,398,000 after acquiring an additional 214,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,688,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,080,000 after acquiring an additional 357,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verisign by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,741,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,346,000 after acquiring an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisign by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,406,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,194,000 after acquiring an additional 506,936 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $192.68 on Thursday. Verisign has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $221.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

