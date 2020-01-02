VeriumReserve Price Tops $0.0819 (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.0819 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. VeriumReserve has a total market cap of $206,728.00 and $218.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, VeriumReserve has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriumReserve alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00580154 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00059064 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000897 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00085821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012611 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011178 BTC.

VeriumReserve Coin Profile

VeriumReserve (VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,524,704 coins. VeriumReserve’s official website is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriumReserve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriumReserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VeriumReserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriumReserve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.