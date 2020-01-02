Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.81% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 35.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 659.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 16,009 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In other Verrica Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning acquired 20,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $314,960.88. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $394.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 4.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.69.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts.

