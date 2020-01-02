Vertcoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.89 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Trade By Trade, Bleutrade and Bittylicious. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $180,602.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,983.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $127.42 or 0.01824795 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.02 or 0.02807284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00570919 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00655063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00060949 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00023991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00389407 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,824,547 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, Coinroom, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bleutrade, QBTC, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

