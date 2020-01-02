Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.81.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $218.89. The stock had a trading volume of 326,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,755. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $160.95 and a 1 year high of $225.66. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.33.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.06, for a total transaction of $369,877.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,128 shares in the company, valued at $6,462,499.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,416 shares in the company, valued at $8,643,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,908 shares of company stock worth $56,488,031 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 204.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

