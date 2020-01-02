Viacoin (VIA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $91,090.00

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002424 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, LiteBit.eu, OOOBTC and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $91,090.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00571836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011812 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011767 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000287 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,933 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OOOBTC, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex, YoBit and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

