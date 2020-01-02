VIBE (VIBE) Trading 6.2% Higher This Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 2nd. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.23 million and approximately $425,510.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00186681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.18 or 0.01334444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024953 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00121769 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE launched on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

