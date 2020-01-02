Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) Given $39.50 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.17 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $39.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.65) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Viela Bio an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Viela Bio from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Viela Bio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75. Viela Bio has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($65.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Viela Bio news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $8,138,750.00. Also, Director Xiaomeng Tong acquired 36,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $676,706.25.

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

