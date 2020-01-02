VikkyToken (VIKKY) Price Tops $0.0000

VikkyToken (CURRENCY:VIKKY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One VikkyToken token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, LATOKEN, Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, VikkyToken has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. VikkyToken has a market cap of $4,854.00 and $13,900.00 worth of VikkyToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00188564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.90 or 0.01337431 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00122115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VikkyToken Token Profile

VikkyToken’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,727,082,538 tokens. VikkyToken’s official Twitter account is @VikkyGlobal. VikkyToken’s official website is ico.vikky.io. The official message board for VikkyToken is medium.com/@vikkyglobal.

VikkyToken Token Trading

VikkyToken can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VikkyToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VikkyToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VikkyToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

