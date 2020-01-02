Virtacoin (VTA) Trading 34% Lower This Week

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Virtacoin has a total market cap of $1,038.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded 34% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Virtacoin alerts:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000110 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Virtacoin

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world. Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Virtacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Virtacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.