Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Virtu Financial Inc (NASDAQ:VIRT) will post $252.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $247.56 million and the highest is $256.68 million. Virtu Financial posted sales of $299.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full-year sales of $972.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.08 million to $980.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Compass Point set a $18.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.24 per share, with a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 205.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,111,000 after buying an additional 373,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

