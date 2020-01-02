Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Virtusa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. Virtusa posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtusa will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Virtusa.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRTU shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Virtusa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Virtusa in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $333,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,471,488.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,035 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,303 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Virtusa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 20,475 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 20,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VRTU stock opened at $45.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Virtusa has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

