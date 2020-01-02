VisionX Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (VNX)

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, VisionX has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. VisionX has a market capitalization of $244,205.00 and $18,640.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00188067 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.01335463 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121884 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VisionX Token Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. The official website for VisionX is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LBank and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

