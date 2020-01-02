Vitae (VITAE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $87,055.00

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Vitae coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00009799 BTC on exchanges. Vitae has a market cap of $13.65 million and approximately $87,055.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003095 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005947 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Vitae

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,702,212 coins and its circulating supply is 19,437,700 coins. Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io. The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vitae Coin Trading

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

