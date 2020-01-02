VITE Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.02 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One VITE token can currently be purchased for $0.0114 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, DEx.top, OKEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. VITE has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013949 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00188779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.01341499 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121627 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE’s launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,162,655 tokens. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs. The official website for VITE is www.vite.org. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VITE

VITE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEx, Bilaxy, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

