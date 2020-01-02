Vivid Coin Price Hits $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 2nd. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $43,081.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 247.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00188156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.22 or 0.01334260 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00122049 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,837,200 coins and its circulating supply is 6,623,993 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

