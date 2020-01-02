Vodi X Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (VDX)

Vodi X (CURRENCY:VDX) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Vodi X token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Vodi X has a market capitalization of $329,869.00 and approximately $1,415.00 worth of Vodi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vodi X has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00187708 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.43 or 0.01334824 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024973 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00121558 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Vodi X Profile

Vodi X’s total supply is 1,397,703,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 459,057,726 tokens. Vodi X’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vodi X is /r/VodiX. The official website for Vodi X is vodix.io. The official message board for Vodi X is medium.com/@VodiX.

Buying and Selling Vodi X

Vodi X can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vodi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vodi X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vodi X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

